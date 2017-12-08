South Africa: Zimbabwe Offers South Africa a Lesson On Change and Outcomes

analysis

Since the military orchestrated a coup-like takeover of the government last month, ousting Robert Mugabe in the process, many have referred to the developments in Zimbabwe as the start of a "new dawn" and a "new era". With the announcement of Emmerson Mnangagwa's new cabinet last week, however, these expectations for change were sobered by the political realities of a country grappling with the task of moving forward after 37 years of single-party dominance. By DAVID REIERSGORD.

As a confidante of former president Robert Mugabe's, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been a central figure in the Zanu-PF government since the 1980s. In contrast with the sentiments of the dawn of a new era, the members Mnangagwa appointed to his cabinet don't reflect the hope for a new era. According to lawyer and academic Alex Magaisa, the cabinet is like old wine in new bottles, reflecting the deeply embedded institutional culture of authoritarianism created by Mugabe, and enforced by Zanu-PF.

At the time of the takeover of the government, some cheered the actions taken by the Zimbabwean military. These included the African National Congress, which noted in particular their "peaceful" management of the transition. In a country with a violent history of...