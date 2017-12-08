Nigeria: Ambode Targets Phenomenal IGR Increase in 2018

Lagos — Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said the state hopes to achieve a phenomenal increase in Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) next year.

Ambode, who spoke yesterday at the grand finale of 2017 Community Day celebration, said it had become important that there is a phenomenal increase in IGR so that more people could share in the cost of the wonderful transformation across the state.

The governor, who said his administration would not rest until there is light in every home, a school in every ward and a clinic in every neighbourhood, stated that though it might look like a tall dream, but history has shown that they are achievable.

He noted that with the support of Lagosians through the performance of their obligations, more youths would be in schools and more families will be gainfully employed by the end of 2018.

Ambode, who lauded the contribution of the communities for the success of his administration, said the Community Development Associations (CDAs) have increased from 3,000 to 3,900 within the period he assumed office to bring inclusive government and bringing communities to governance.

He urged them not to relent in their support to make the state great for all.

He thereafter presented three brand new buses to three deserving CDAs, while 10 others got cheques ranging from N400,000 to N1, 000,000.

Besides, he promised to increase the buses to six in 2018 and voted N28.5 million to the Community Development Committees (CDCs) for 2018.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Communities and Communications, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, thanked the governor for labouring to put the community development movement where it truly belongs in the ranks of the social and progressive forces working to banish under-development, poverty and ignorance from the state.

Also, Chairman, Community Development Advisory Committee, Alhaji Tajudeen Quadrive, said: "Having reviewed the activities and lofty accomplishment of our silent achiever, we have unanimously resolved to support this administration for a second term to consolidate on the gains of the last 30 months in our march towards a megalopolis of our dream."

In another development, Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday met with Ambode behind closed-doors for about one hour.

He declined interaction with journalists after the meeting.

Amaechi, who came out of the meeting at about 11.57 a.m. into the waiting hands of Government House Correspondents, who had arrived the State House about three hours earlier to cover the minister's visit, refused to grant any interview, saying he was not ready to be misquoted again.

He said: "I will not speak so that you will not misquote me again."