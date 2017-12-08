Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Plateau PDP Chairman, Sango, Demand N100 Million Ransom

Jos — Abductors who kidnapped the Plateau State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Damishi Sango, on Wednesday have asked for a N100 million ransom.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party yesterday in Jos, John Akans, said Sango, and other party officials, was abducted around Jere in Kaduna State on his way to Abuja for the party's National Convention slated for Saturday, December 9, 2017.

The PDP in a statement said the Plateau State Chapter of the party received with shock the kidnap of its Chairman, Damishi T. Sango on his way to Abuja for the convention.

"Available information indicates that Chief Emmanuel Mangni, a chieftain of the party, Sango's son, driver and orderly were travelling along with Sango when the abductors struck.

"As at the time of issuing this statement, there was no communication yet from the abductors, but security agents have stepped into the matter and have commenced preliminary investigations.

"We wish to use this medium to sympathise with the families of the victims. While we trust the security agents to be on top of the situation, we invite the families of those involved, friends, associates and our members at all levels to remain calm and continue to pray for their safety and quick return," the statement reads in part.

A party stalwart in the state, Eddy Rinkwat, told The Guardian that the leadership of the party had gone to the state Commissioner of Police who assured that he had been in touch with his Kaduna State counterpart to ensure their prompt release.

Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau Command, ASP Terna Matthias Tyopev, confirmed the incident, saying the kidnappers were yet to reach his family.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of IMPACT Nigeria, Isaac Wadak has likened the activities of herdsmen to war with host communities and Nigeria at large.

He said what was initially termed famers/herdsmen clashes have become a recurring decimal leading destruction of lives and property worth several millions of Naira.

"This is particularly rampant in the North Central region where the herdsmen, have unleashed terror of monumental proportion.

"Since this dangerous dimension of herdsmen took the centre stage, Plateau has been rendered hopeless and helpless. We commiserate with and condole the people who lost their loved ones in this madness," Wadak stated.