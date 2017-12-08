East Africa: Tanzania Stunned in EAC Parliamentary Games

THE action-packed East African Community (EAC) 8th Inter-parliamentary Games unfolding at the National Stadium, Uhuru Stadium and the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam has entered its sixth day as the race for championship escalates.

Yesterday, Uhuru Stadium was on fire as it staged a classic encounter involving the hosts Tanzania and Uganda, which ended 2-1 in favour of Uganda. Tanzania, coming fresh from a 6-0 defeat from EALA, had to play their cards well so as to derail Uganda, who had excelled in all their opening two games to grab in six points, unlike Tanzania who failed to shine in one of their two opening games.

The first half was completely in favour of Tanzania legislators as they spent much of it camping in the segment of the visitor's half, hoping to make early damage but most of their final balls were off the target.

Ridhwan Kikwete, who started the match before being substituted in the last period missed a sparkling scoring chance shortly before half time as his shot narrowly went over the cross bar to the advantage of the visitors. Uganda relied on high balls and were dangerous when advancing towards the country's parliamentarians section but discipline at the home side defence which was made up of Kaiza Yusuf, George Baligobahi and Musa Sima succeeded to contain lethal goal-hungry Ugandan legislators.

As both teams went for technical break, a scoreless draw was much better to each side. The last period saw Tanzania coming up with transformed approach no wonder they were the first to hit the leading goal thanks to Yusuph Gogo's short-range strike that easily went into the back of the net. The goal was Gogo's third as he netted twice when Tanzania overpowered Burundi 3-2 in their opening match of the campaign.

However, despite going down by a single goal, Uganda gained composure as they started to utilise Tanzania weaknesses exposed at the back to their advantage no wonder they managed to cancel the lead half way into the contest through Alan Sewanyana, who was introduced into the game in the last half. As this was not enough, Brian Irintwe scored the second goal for Uganda, which sealed the win.

Earlier in netball, the hostile clash between Tanzania and Uganda ended prematurely early into the second quarter as players and supporters of the away team accused the umpire of favouring the hosts.

The game was halted for about 30 minutes to let both teams reach an agreement such that in the end, officials gave Tanzania two points and they were declared winners of the battle. Security officers were called in the Stadium to ease the situation.

Tanzania won narrowly the second quarter by 13-11 points, which was enough for the female parliamentarians to pocket three points. The theme for this year's competition is 'Integrating Citizens and Strengthening Inter-parliamentary Relations through Sports'.