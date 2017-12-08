South Africa: Magnificent Sevens - Seven Talking Points Before the Cape Town Sevens

analysis

The South African Sevens team got their title-defence off to the perfect start, beating New Zealand 24-12 in the Dubai Sevens final over the weekend. It's a long slog to the final - with the Commonwealth Games scattered in between - but this team is already building on their legacy. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

While the Springboks were rough and tumbling their way through another miserable outing against Wales on Saturday, the Blitzboks were delivering lessons in composure. South Africa's Sevens team began their World Series title defence in the perfect way - by winning the Dubai leg of the tour for a second year in a row.

Despite a rusty start in their first outing on Friday, the Blitzboks bounced back and played like the champions they are. They powered their way through the pool stages and the knock-outs with their experience and held their nerve to beat New Zealand 24-12 in the final.

It's a strong statement in what is going to be an incredible year of Sevens rugby - but they have another opportunity to build on their legacy when the Sevens rolls into Cape Town this weekend.

The team is unchanged for this weekend's rendezvous - so...