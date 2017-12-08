GIANTS Simba and Young Africans have got relatively easy draw in the second round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Holders Simba SC have been drawn against Green Worriers of Dar es Salaam while their rivals Yanga will battle it out against little known Reha FC. Azam FC will face Area C from Dodoma. Their respective matches will be played in between December 20 to 25 this year in Dar es Salaam.

A total of 68 teams took part in the draw conducted at the Azam TV in Tabata on Wednesday night, with 16 of them being those which compete in the Mainland Premier League. The rest trade in the first and second division leagues respectively Mwanza's Mbao FC, who finished as runners up last season will face Makanavagio FC from Rukwa, while Ruvu Shooting will travel to Arusha to face Madini FC.

Abajalo FC of Dar es Salaam will confront Tanzania Prisons, Njombe Mji will battle it out against Mji Mkuu, Boda Boda FC from Arusha will play host Singida United, while Mwadui FC have a date against Pepsi FC. Mbeya City will play against Ihefu FC, Villa Squad Vs Mtibwa Sugar, Kagera Sugar Vs Makambako, while Stand United will entertain AFC Arusha.

Other matches drawn in the fixture include Maji Maji FC versus New Generation, Boma FC against Ndanda FC, Burkina Faso FC Vs Lipuli FC, JKT Mlale versus KMC, Ambassador will face JKT Oljoro, while Mshikamano will have a date against Polisi Tanzania.

Rhino will confront Alliance, Ashanti United Vs Friends Rangers, Toto Africans Vs Eleven Stars, Maji Maji Rangers Vs Mbeya Kwanza, Milambo FC Vs Buseresere FC, African Lyon Vs Kiluvya United and Biashara United against Mawenzi Market.

The fixture also indicates Mvuvumwa will face JKT Ruvu, Coastal Union Vs Dodoma FC, Polisi Dar Vs Mgambo JKT, Kariakoo United Vs Transit Camp, Shupavu Vs Real Moja Moja and Mufindi FC Vs Pamba SC. Simba are the defending champions of ASFC having won it last year which earned them the right to compete in the next year's Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competitions.