Kenya: Study Shows Class 5 and 6 Students Can't Do Class 4 Work

Nairobi — A report on pupil performance indicates that majority of pupils from classes five and six cannot undertake class four work in 10 counties.

The study conducted by Twaweza East Africa in partnership with Uwezo Kenya also indicated that "overall competency levels in English and Mathematics among pupils of class five and six were low, with the exception of addition and subtraction."

It also revealed that a majority of pupils assessed had mastered class four level addition (83pc) and subtraction 68pc) but competency rates were much lower for division at 28pc and writing 13pc.

However, results from public schools revealed several challenges among them lack of proper learning materials and lack of motivation from parents or guardians.

The study which was conducted between July 2016 and July 2017 assessed writing, listening and spelling as well as children's ability to perform mathematical problems.

The study was conducted in Laikipia, Garissa, Mandera, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Embu, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kisii and Baringo Counties.

According to Twaweza EA Programmes Assistant Francis Njuguna, the report revealed that majority of pupils assed had mastered class four level addition (83pc) and subtraction 68pc) but competency rates were much lower for division (28pc) and writing (13pc).

Speaking during the launch of the report in Nyahururu Town of Laikipia County, Njuguna noted that public schools fared poorly as compared to privately owned schools both in English and mathematics, a case he attributed to better learning facilities in private schools.

However, results from public schools revealed several challenges among them lack of proper learning materials and lack of motivation from parents or guardians.

This is despite the fact the public schools have professionally trained and experienced teachers as compared to staff from private schools who majority of the are basically Form Four leavers who lacked experience and competence.

Education officials said the report would enable stakeholders to look into possible ways of improving education performances in the region.