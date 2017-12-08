Kenya: Close Chiromo Lane Medical Centre, Nurses Demand After Patient Killed Colleague

Nairobi — A cross section of Nurses have demanded the immediate closure of Chiromo Lane Medical Centre after one of their member was shot dead by a patient On Wednesday night.

The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) condemned the heinous act and asked the government to take immediate action against the institution.

Chairman Alfred Obengo said the facility should also fully compensate the family of 43-year-old Faustine Mwadilo.

The nurses threatened to hold a demonstration on Monday next week if the government fails to shut down the institution.

Police say the patient, a licensed gun holder, has a mental condition and had been rushed to the medical centre on Wednesday night by a relative.

He is said to have opened fire at the nurse who was attending to him, having insisted on keeping his gun after refusing to surrender it to the hospital's security personnel.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome said the suspect is in custody and will face murder charges in court.