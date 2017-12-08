8 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Close Chiromo Lane Medical Centre, Nurses Demand After Patient Killed Colleague

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A cross section of Nurses have demanded the immediate closure of Chiromo Lane Medical Centre after one of their member was shot dead by a patient On Wednesday night.

The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) condemned the heinous act and asked the government to take immediate action against the institution.

Chairman Alfred Obengo said the facility should also fully compensate the family of 43-year-old Faustine Mwadilo.

The nurses threatened to hold a demonstration on Monday next week if the government fails to shut down the institution.

Police say the patient, a licensed gun holder, has a mental condition and had been rushed to the medical centre on Wednesday night by a relative.

He is said to have opened fire at the nurse who was attending to him, having insisted on keeping his gun after refusing to surrender it to the hospital's security personnel.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome said the suspect is in custody and will face murder charges in court.

Kenya

Raila Odinga's 'Swearing-In' Programme Plan

Officials of the Opposition coalition have laid out their programme for Tuesday's planned meeting to 'swear-in' Raila… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.