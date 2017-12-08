8 December 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Ministry of Defence On Illegal Mining

'Operation Vanguard, a joint military and police Task Force of 400 men deployed to fight illegal mining, has chalked considerable successes, the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, has indicated.

Hon. Nitiwul said the Task Force had apprehended 673 individuals and confiscated 143 excavators and 1,719 "chanfans".

In addition, he said, 28 arms of various kinds, 143 explosives and 301 ammunitions, also of various kinds, had been seized from the illegal mining.

He was addressing the media when the Defence Ministry took its turn at the Meet-the-Press Series on the achievements, activities and challenges of the ministry over the reporting period.

Apart from illegal mining, the Minister also made it known that the military was addressing other challenges such as armed robbery and "land guards", who had been terrorizing civilians in areas such as Kasoa.

Hon. Nitiwul announced that the Ministry would fence all military lands and to re-acquire the over 300 acres of military lands, which had been sold to individuals.

He said the Barracks Regeneration Project was on-going while the Armed Forces Shoe Factory in Kumasi would be revived.

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, was present to chair the event. Also present were Generals and Admirals in the military.

