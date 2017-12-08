Tanzania: Govt Engages Traders On Taxes

THE government welcomes views by the private sector on the improvement of tax collection and management systems so as to speed up and contribute to both social and economic development, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango has said.

The Minister was speaking in Dodoma during the meeting to discuss the contribution of private sector in the 2018/19 budget policy. He said the government is ready to receive recommendations on the improvement and management of tax so as to bring changes in the country.

He asked all stakeholders to collect opinions and recommendations that will enable the private sector to play a major role in the economy. He said stakeholders need to go through recommendations and set plans for the 2018/19 budget. He said donors have reduced their contribution to the country's budget.

"This meeting is crucial for preparing the 2018/19 budget. The meeting should also consider the fifth government policy to build up an industrial economy," he said. He added that in the past meeting, which took place in October, 2017, some issues on the tax were discussed and the government has already started to take measures.

Commenting on the contribution of development partners, the Minister said the contribution from them has dropped from 1.5 trl/- in 2013/14 to 495bn/-. He added that concessional loans have also dropped from 1.258trl/- in 2013/14 to 1.231trl/- in 2015/16.

"In the past, we were receiving financial support and soft loans from development partners, nowadays things have changed, our people no longer get their needs as planned. We must improve tax management system to bring positive changes in the area," he said.

On Social services Minister Mpango said water supply in all district council's town is only 36 per cent of the total needs. He added that drugs for malaria, HIV/ Aids, TB and others were mostly being obtained under development partners support. He said the government is looking forward to face the challenge in future in case development partners reduce their support.

On health centres, the Minister said so far there are a total of 507, which is 11.5 per cent of 4,420 health centres that are required across the country. Also the country has a total of 4,470 dispensaries (which is 35.6 per cent) out of 12,545, which are required in the country.

Commenting on the matter, Serengeti Breweries Ltd executive director, Ms Helene Weesie said paying taxes through Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) especially for alcohol products does not consider the end users...there are some issues that should be solved.

Mr David Tarimo from Price Waterhouse Coopers advised government to reduce number of taxes that increase the cost of production leading to the failure to compete within and outside the country.

Mr Samweli Nyantahe who represented the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Chairman, Mr Reginald Mengi said the fifth government has enabled private sector to participate fully in developing the country's economy.