Zimbabwe: Kaseke Escalates War With Mzembi, Calls Him a Loner

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Karikoga Kaseke has blasted the former Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Walter Mzembi calling him a loner who did not want to work with others.

Speaking at the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe 2017 congress, Karikoga Kaseke described Mzembi as someone did not want to address the public in the name of the team.

"Loners are never readers because when you see a person using l have done this, l am doing this as if you don't have a team,and what does it mean for someone who does not address the public in the name of the team.

"Rukande was told by Mzembi that if you want me do come and address to HAZ, you must give me an award and l was shocked when he was given that award then the next year ZCT also awarded him l don't know if they were also forced.

"Now the question was since when did they started to award some Ministers since they never did that before,a Minister should be seeing from the terrace but Mzembi wasn't like that at all he wanted to appear everywhere.

"They were supposed to award the people who did the work than giving it to him,he was a kind of person who wanted to be given something in order to do something,what kind of a Minister was that?"asked Kaseke.

Meanwhile he added that there is need to increase tourist arrivals from 2.2 million in 2016 to 7 million by 2025 increased tourist arrivals .

"Our objective for vision 2025 is to increase tourist arrivals from 2.2 million in 2016 to 7 million by 2025 increased tourist arrivals translate into increased foreign currency inflows which contributes positively to the balance of payment, creates jobs as one job is created by 9 arrivals, stimulates productive sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

"The ZTA is in the process of making connectivity part of the requirements for registration and licencing as well as grading of facilities.