Namibia: Trucks Barred From Coastal Road During Holiday

THE Ministry of Works and Transport issued a directive yesterday banning trucks from travelling on the B2 coastal road between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay over the summer holiday season.

Trucks will be forced to take the C14 and C34 back road (behind the dunes), and stay off the B2, from 12 December to 19 January.

The vehicle categories prohibited on the B2 during this time include delivery vehicles and buses above five tonnes.

Drivers of these vehicles not adhering to the directive will find themselves being stopped at the designated police roadblock, and turned back to take the alternative route.

The B2 coastal road is one of the busiest roads in the country during the summer holidays as thousands of motorists will travel between the harbour town and Swakopmund on a daily basis - throughout the day. The traffic also increased over the years because of holiday and leisure activities at Long Beach and Dolphin Beach, which have also developed into major suburbs between the two main centres.

The removal of the trucks is aimed at decongesting the road, and thereby reducing the number of accidents.

This road is infamous for the high number of accidents, some of them fatal.