MAINLAND soccer team, Kilimanjaro Stars are on the brink of crashing out of the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, following a 2-1 defeat by Zanzibar Heroes at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Heroes came from behind to register their second consecutive victory to top group A on six points from two matches. They are two points ahead of hosts Kenya. Skipper Himid Mao put Kilimanjaro Stars ahead in the first half but second half goals by Kassim Selemani Khamis and Ibrahim Hamad Hilika condemned Kilimanjaro Stars to a painful defeat.

It was a cautious start by both teams but Zanzibar Heroes looked a more threatening side going forward. Kilimanjaro Stars suffered a huge blow just five minutes from the kick off, when dependable central defender, Kelvin Yondani picked a serious injury and had to be stretched off.

The injury seemed serious as he was later taken into the ambulance and rushed to the hospital. Yondani was replaced by Boniface Maganga and Erasto Nyoni had to shift to the central defence.

In the 15th minute, Ibrahim Mohammed teased Stars goalkeeper Aishi Manula with a long ball but the shot sailed wide. Then in the 20th minute, Mohammed Issa got the better of Gadiel Michael but his cross found no one to make contact with inside the box as the chance went begging. Zanzibar Heroes continued to impose themselves into the game with Haji Mwinyi whipping deadly crosses upfront.

In the 21st minute, Mohamed Abdurrahman's snap shot was well collected by Manula. Stars were struggling with a string of wayward passes in the pack of the midfield. However, against the run of play, Skipper, Himid Mao picked the far post with a low shot to put Kilimanjaro Stars ahead after a great passage of play in the 28th minute.

Midfielder, Khamis Abdallah nicked the ball from Heroes defender to square it up to Danny Lyanga and the Fanja FC attacker set Mao clear for the opener. It was a thunderbolt from inside the penalty box, leaving goalkeeper, Mohamed Abrahman sprawling on the turf. After the goal, Kilimanjaro Stars grew in confidence and gained momentum in search for more but failed to extend their advantage.

After the break, both teams came strongly and Shiza Kichuya found Muzamiru Yassin in space but the midfielder fired wide from inside the box in the 47th minute.

In the 57th minute, Stars struggled to clear their lines and Mudathir Yahya missed a glittering opportunity to pull level. With only goalkeeper Manula to beat, the Singida United midfielder, shot narrowly wide. Then, Heroes were rewarded for their pressing effort in the 66th minute, when they pulled level through a well taken goal by Khamis.

It was a beautiful build up, and Khamis outmuscled Boniface Maganga and unleashed a skillful shot that Manula couldn't do much to save. At this moment, Yondani's gap was badly felt as Stars defence was shaky especially on the right side.

Coach Ammy Ninje had to call off Khamis Abdallah in the 73rd minute and Jonas Mkude was thrown into fray and in the 76th minute, Yahya Zayd came in for misfiring Elius Maguli In the 78th minute Hilika netted the winner for Heroes. Selemani Kassim Selembe rounded off porous Maganga to set up the scorer. In the 90th Mao put his body into the path of Erasto Nyoni's cross but couldn't hit the target.

In another Group A match that pitted Rwanda and Libya yesterday, the match ended in a barren draw. In their first game Heroes thrashed Rwanda's Amavubi 3-1, while Stars held Libya to a barren draw.

The results pave way for Zanzibar to sail into the semis, while Kilimanjaro Stars are facing an early elimination with only a point after two games. Stars have to win against Rwanda and host Kenya to have any chance of progressing into the semifinals. Zanzibar will face Libya and Kenya later on the group A matches.