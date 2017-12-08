THE final round of recruitment for players to be absorbed in the Nasoro Sharifu Volleyball Academy (NSVA) senior team will be conducted this Sunday.

It will be conducted at the Ardhi University grounds in Dar es Salaam, instead of the earlier announced venue, National Indoor Stadium in the city. NSVA founder, Nasoro Sharifu told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations are on top gear and he is optimistic that they will be able to finalise the process.

The academy has invited men volleyball players between the ages of 18-24, who meet required criteria, to take the opportunity as they seek to develop their career in sport. He said the criteria include age, volleyball skills, discipline and height.

Sharifu said that players must come with original and copies of birth certificates for verification. "I want to inform those who meet criteria and wish to join us to turn up at the Ardhi University grounds this Sunday," he said.

The academy is planning to register a total of 15 players, who will form the senior team to prepare for both local and international tournaments next year. During the last month's registration session at the National Indoor Stadium, Sharifu said, only five players had registered after meeting the set criteria.

He said: "We are convinced that a lot of players, who can meet required criteria, are out there and hope they will show up this time around." Sharifu said the selected players will sign contracts with the academy before being eligible to play for the team.

The NSVA was officially opened at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam in August this year. Previously, the academy recruited players aged between 8 and 14 years in both boys and girls categories, who according to Sharifu were doing quite well in training.

Sharifu said that the academy was determined for a bright future that is why they decide to start promoting the game from grassroots.