7 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA Looks Forward to Working With Zimbabwe, Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinet says it looks forward to continuing a strong working relationship with the Government of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was inaugurated as the country's new President last month.

After 37 years in power, Mugabe resigned as president shortly after Parliament began impeachment proceedings against him.

Cabinet also looks forward to building on the solid relationship enjoyed between South Africa and Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was also inaugurated last month as President for the second term.

South Africa

Taylor's Arms Supplier Arrested in South Africa

A man, convicted of being an accessory to war crimes for selling weapons to former Liberian president Charles Taylor,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.