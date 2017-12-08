South Africa: SA Looks Forward to Working With Zimbabwe, Kenya

Cabinet says it looks forward to continuing a strong working relationship with the Government of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was inaugurated as the country's new President last month.

After 37 years in power, Mugabe resigned as president shortly after Parliament began impeachment proceedings against him.

Cabinet also looks forward to building on the solid relationship enjoyed between South Africa and Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was also inaugurated last month as President for the second term.