Botswana: P4 Million Clinic On Cards - Masisi

Lotlhakane West — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has assured his constituents that a P4 million-clinic at Lotlhakane West was on the cards.

Speaking during a kgotla meeting in Lotlhakane West village yesterday, he said he had solicited a sponsor for the construction of the state-of-the art facility to the tune of P4 million that would ease congestion at the health post as well as relief residents the burden of travelling long distances in search of medical attention.

He told constituents that a date would be set in the near future for the ground-breaking ceremony of the clinic site and thereafter construction of the multi-dimensional facility would start.

The Vice President also promised residents that darkness in some areas would be a thing of the past as solar electricity would be reticulated to such areas throughout the Moshupa Sub-district.

On another issue, he said the water situation in the village was also expected to improve as Moshupa would have a new water reticulation system to augment water supply in Moshupa and villages in the periphery.

He therefore advised Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) to have a make shift plan for water reticulation while working on a long lasting solution for water shortage.

The Vice President, who is also Member of Parliament for Moshupa-Manyana, applauded the Village Development Committee (VDC) for the commitment they displayed in taking the village forward, noting that those who had done good needed to be encouraged to keep up the good work.

He wished other villages could benchmark on Lotlhakane West, saying such a move would take Botswana forward with regard to developments.

The Moshupa-Manyana legislator applauded Lotlhakane West Primary School for attaining a 68.7 per cent pass in the 2017 Primary School Leaving Examination results, pointing out that he would expect the pass rate to soar to as far as 90 per cent because resources such as electricity allowed for schools to flourish.

He donated over 300 blankets to the elderly and needy people in the village.

For his part, chairperson of Lotlhakane West VDC, Mr Keraetswe Pati said poverty eradication programme was doing well in the village, citing fashion design, tent hiring and small stock businesses among projects that were flourishing in the village.

Mr Pati expressed gratitude to the government for such an empowerment programme, noting that it continued to touch the lives of the less previleged Batswana and change them for the better.

He said small stock production in the village increased tremendously due to the poverty eradication programme and meat would not be scarce during the festive season.

Source: BOPA