South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Tears As Former Gauteng Health Head Dr Selebano Asks for Forgiveness

In an emotional morning at the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Friday, Dr Tiego "Barney" Selebano made a heartfelt call for forgiveness for his role in the death of 143 mental health care users. By GREG NICOLSON.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has allowed each witness at the arbitration to offer some final words before leaving the witness stand. After testifying for four days, Selebano asked if he could stand up to address the families at arbitration in Johannesburg.

"You have every right not even to forgive us," he said. "Your loss is not a group loss. It's an individual loss. You sit at home, you don't miss a group. You miss your mother, your sister, alone.

"The anger is even palpable, you can touch it and the pain is there," he said. "If you can't find it in your hearts to forgive us, as a person I understand."

Selebano, who led the Department of Health when it planned and moved around 1,300 patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs, where many of them died in inhumane conditions, said he wants to find an opportunity to meet individual families.

If they won't meet him, he said he will keep trying until...