Zambia/Lesotho: Zim Draw Cosafa Opener

ZIMBABWE coach Bekithemba Ndlovu was left disappointed with a scoreless draw against Lesotho in Group B of the COSAFA under-20championship in Kitwe.

And Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi hailed his charges for holdingZimbabwe who are the favourites in the group.

In a post-match interview Ndlovu said he expected a win from the matchespecially after dominating play but was disappointed that the team failed to create good scoring chances.

"Of course I'm disappointed. The performance was good, the attack, thedefending and everything was ok only that we couldn't score. Yes weare favourites in the group but everyone is here to compete so it never easy," Ndlovu said.

He said the team would need to play better to win the remaining gamesto progress to the semi-final.

And Notsi said the team did well because it was their firstcompetitive match from the time it was assembled.

He said his target was to play games as they and would not putpressure on the players to win the tournament but would concentrate ongaining exposure and experience.

"The COSAFA tournaments allows us to develop players and I think this is a good platform for my team as it was the first time they are playing a game.

"We will play each game at a time and we don't want to put pressure on them to win the tournament," Notsi said.

Zimbabwe failed to break down a resolute Lesotho in a game that had few scoring chances and the two teams will wait for today's result involving Angola and Namibia to know their positions in the group.