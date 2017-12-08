Zambia: Boxer Muwowo Looks to Muhammad

SEEMINGLY following the footsteps of boxing icon Mohamed Ali, Zambian boxing sensation Alfred Muwowo has changed his name to Ibrahim Muhammad.

Muwowo announced his change of name at a press briefing held at Top Star offices in Lusaka stating this has been prompted by his change in religious belief where he converted from Christianity to Islam.

Mohammed Ali was born Cassius Clay and at the age of 22, in 1964, he won the WBA, WBC heavyweight titles from Sonny Liston in a major upset.

He then converted to Islam and changed his name from Cassius Clay, which he called his 'Slave Name', to Muhammad Ali.

Muwowo is already Africa boxing Union (ABU) flyweight champion and destined for greater heights and said at a briefing he will now be known as Muhammad as he was now Muslim.

"I believe there is one God and from now on, I am Muslim and will be called Ibrahim Muhammad," said the exciting 20-year-old boxer.

He will be defending his ABU title on December 30 against South African Daliziswe Komani at Government Complex.

Muwowo said he will defend his title and make Zambians proud, again.

"The ABU title is the first belt I have won as a professional boxer and to me, it is like my first born and I won't let anyone take it away from me, it's my baby I will defend it," Muwowo said.

He further asked Zambians to come in numbers and support him during the fight.

"People should not only fill stadiums to watch football, let them also come in numbers to support boxing," he said.

Other bouts on the card will see World Boxing Council (WBC) female silver welterweight champion Lorita Muzeya taking on Malawian Ruth Chisale in an elimination bout for a shot the WBC gold title.

Congolese welterweight Mbiya Nkanku will be up against Ali 'Bumaye' Kabeya.

And Zambian female star Catherine Phiri and Charles Manyuchi will also be in the ring against opponents yet to be named.