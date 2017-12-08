Africa: Govt, International Organizations Trying to Rescue 'Slave Auction' Victims

Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the government is doing its level best to get details on the number and exact whereabouts of Ethiopian citizens victimized in what has been called 'Slave Auction in Libya' hence to act swiftly.

In his regular briefing yesterday, Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem made clear as the government denounces the 'slave auction' in the strongest term possible.

He said the government, through its Embassy in Cairo, together with other international organizations is working round the clock to make sure the size of Ethiopian migrants and repatriate them soon.

So far, there is no exact figure of victims in Libya for they have traveled to Libya illegally, he said, adding: "This illegal migration has made collection of information difficult. "The recent AU and EU leaders conference in Côte d'Ivoire passed a resolution concerning to slavery in Libya--which Ethiopia was among the countries that push the conference to pass the resolution."

He said the government is also working unceasingly for safe return of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia as well.

On its weekly report, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also indicated that the Ministry is undertaking various reform activities. The Ministry is reforming itself focusing on institutional structure, human resource development, capacity building, good governance and diplomacy army building activities, he added.

The reform is aimed at fitting the Ministry in the existing dynamic diplomatic, economic and political conditions of the region and beyond. "Priority has been given to economic and political diplomacy."