8 December 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Introduce Road Safety As a School Subject

By Teacher, Ministry of Education

Namibia, a country of a population of just over 2.5 million, has the highest number of road accidents in the world, according to Fox News Travel. This is obviously a concern to all of us.

The big question is: what's causing these accidents and what should we do to improve the situation? Possible causes could be named as our roads - are they too narrow? Are they too old? Maybe yes, maybe no. Is alcohol involved? Is speeding involved? Is it unqualified/unlicensed drivers?

But the biggest cause could be pointed to be the attitude of our drivers. We have so many ignorant, disobedient, careless and impatient drivers. Of course, this is very difficult to deal with. It's not easy to change someone's attitude.

What if we consider having Road Safety as a subject in schools? Just something not so comprehensive like Life Skills. Our people need to be educated on road safety

