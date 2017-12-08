South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation in Bellville

There is a serious problem with Nigerian musician Davido when it comes to his Zimbabwean music safari; he always… Read more »

Today the Bellville Cluster in conjunction with other Law Enforcement Agencies conducted a cordon and search operation at the Bellville taxi rank - inter change focusing on: Fire arms, liquor, drugs, second hand goods, counterfeit goods, undocumented persons and wanted suspects. Pamphlets on sexual offences and domestic violence were also handed out. Whilst busy with this the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape Lt Gen Jula interact with commuters and talk to them about keeping themselves safe during this festive season (safety hints and tips for a safer festive season). He says that safer communities are created when the community members join hands with the police in the fight against crime. Festive Season operations will continue throughout the festive period in support of the SAPS's quest to keep communities safe during their family celebrations.

