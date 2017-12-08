Ethiopia: Youths' Involvement Growing

The federal system, being practiced for over a quarter of a century, has brought enormous benefits to youth segment of the citizenry in particular and to the entire population as a whole, indicates Addis Ababa Youth Association.

Association's Social Mobilization Division Vice President Mekonnen Ayele stresses that the youths' participation in all life spheres has enabled the country lay its development endeavors on sustainable base.

He further notes that the participation of the youth in the development efforts of the country has been exhibiting profound improvement.

To sustain and increase the youths' contribution, associations like ours are playing huge roles, he says, adding that there are 107 Youth Centers in Addis, for instance, which encourage the youth to understand the benefits of the federal system.

"We're creating enabling ground to the youth to help them figure out the concrete reasons that make Federal system a matter of survival for our country than a mere option."

"Our Association has been fulfilling its role in serving as a forum for public debate to mitigate good governance problems."

Mekonnen states that the federal system of the nation has a catalyzing role in the comprehensive development of the nation as the diverse peoples have ensured equality in all spheres of life.

The youths engagement is the result of the FDRE Constitution which guarantees their active participation in social, political and economic affairs, reiterates Abel Zenebe-- third year law student of Addis Ababa University.

For him, the youths' involvement in the democratic system building is growing from time to time as all nations are declared equal by the Constitution.

Hence, University students throughout the country marks, December 08, Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day annually, he adds. "The Day provides opportunity for students from all corners to proudly demonstrate their cultural attires, music and dances... apart from carrying out panel discussions on issues of peaceful co-existence... ."

While the youths can genuinely express their views and grievances openly, it would be better to nurture the federal system in Ethiopia, Abel recommends, adding the youths should fight anti-peace entities that wishe to see weak and fragile Ethiopia.

"As a student of law, I'd like to advice the youths in higher education to nurture democracy and democratic order more than ever before", Abel notes.

Youths make up more than half of the nation's citizens. In view of this, the government has put in place sound policy and various packages to enable them unleash their full capability, it was learnt.