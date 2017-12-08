South Africa: Good News for Job Seeking Graduates

Cabinet has approved the Public Service Graduate Recruitment Scheme Framework.

The framework forms part of the development programme within the public service to attract talented graduates.

"The framework includes earmarking a percentage of each department's vacant posts for the recruitment of graduates in scarce occupations," Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said at a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The Minister of Public Service and Administration is expected to align this framework to the Youth Employment Service Programme, which aims to empower one million unemployed youth over the next three years by offering them quality work experience.

Bills approved for submission to Parliament

Cabinet has approved four bills for submission to Parliament.

The Social Assistance Amendment Bill of 2017, Property Practitioners Bill of 2017, National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill of 2016 and International Crimes Bill of 2017, are among the bills approved for submission.

The Social Assistance Amendment Bill provides improved benefits with respect to child support grants for orphaned and vulnerable children, including those residing in child-headed households.

The Property Practitioners Bill repeals the current Estate Agency Affairs Act, 1976 (Act 112 of 1976). It creates an enabling regulatory environment to enhance economic activity within the real estate industry while also addressing a need to ensure transformation in the sector.

The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill strengthens the current National Qualifications Framework Act, 2008 (Act 67 of 2008). It introduces measures to deal with issues of misrepresentation and imposes consequences on persons, who misrepresent their qualifications or organisations that issue qualifications that are invalid.

The International Crimes Bill provides an improved legislative framework to deal with international crimes committed in South Africa and across borders. It also provides improved protection and justice for victims of international crimes.