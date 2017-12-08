8 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Spat Over Upmarket Cape Town School's Swimming Pool Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of Oranjezicht residents are up in arms at a decision by the City of Cape Town to approve a plan by St Cyprian's School for extensive development on its land, including a new swimming pool.

On December 5, the City's Municipal Planning Tribunal approved the school's plans at a meeting at the Goodwood Council Chambers, GroundUp reported.

"How can they plan to build this monstrous pool at a time of such dire need for water?" asked Evelyn Vicatos, an Oranjezicht resident who spoke on behalf of the group.

The residents are also concerned about increased traffic and the use of potable water for the construction of the new buildings and the pool.

Vicatos said the residents were worried about the tribunal's approval. "With regard to the water, I don't think you can push it aside and say it is not relevant."

But school principal Sue Redelinghuys told GroundUp that the plans had been drawn up "before the water problems became as extreme as they currently are".

She said the pool was part of several other developments and that construction of the pool would depend on water restrictions. Asked about the need to build a bigger pool - St Cyprian's already has one - Redelinghuys said the new pool would be able to accommodate both swimming and water polo.

She did not say whether or not the school had applied to use potable water during construction.

Jaco van der Westhuizen, manager of Land Management at the City's Transport and Urban Development Authority, said there was no policy in place restricting the building of a pool because of water concerns.

"Approving a building plan for a swimming pool is one aspect. The filling of the swimming pool is another," said Van Der Westhuizen. Cape Town pool owners are currently not allowed to fill their pools with municipal water.

David Daniels, chairperson of the Municipal Planning Tribunal, said the school would now need to draw up detailed plans for the proposed alterations and submit those to the city council for approval. Daniels said that the plans could be opposed at that stage as well.

"There is still quite a long road ahead," said Redelinghuys. "However, the approval of the development plans was the essential first step."

Vicatos said current city land use planning did not seem to be taking into account the extent of the water crisis.

She cited Green Cape's 2017 report on water, which states: "If development trends continue, population growth and business expansion will leave a 1-3 billion m3 water deficit [in South Africa] per year by 2030, depending on what new supply systems are developed".

"I think we do need answers from the council as to what their policy is, certainly with construction of a new swimming pool," said Vicatos.

Source: GroundUp

South Africa

Deputy President Ramaphosa 'Would Believe' Zuma's Rape Accuser

During a radio interview with 702's Karima Brown, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said he "would believe" Fezekile… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.