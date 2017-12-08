Zambia: Under-20 Seek Win

THE Zambia Under-20 football team will today seek to restore their COSAFA title defence when they take on Malawi at the Arthur Davis Stadium in the teams' second Group A match kicking off at 17:30 hours.

After suffering an embarrassing 2-0 defeat on Wednesday to guest side Uganda, the Mumamba Numba side has found themselves staring in the face of elimination and need to win this one at all cost to remain in contention to make the last four.

Despite the defeat Numba said his charges still had a big chance to make it out of the group as all they needed to do is apply themselves in the remaining group matches.

Numba said he did not regret the defeat as his main target from the tournament was to come up with a strong team he will use for the 2019 Africa Cup qualifiers which Zambia will be defending.

He however, admitted the match against Malawi will be a do-or-die encounter as anything other than a win will put the junior Chipolopolo in jeopardy.

"This is not the end, we still stand a chance to progress if we win our next game because that will determine where we end up in the group," Numba said after losing to Uganda.

Zambia are bottom of the group without a point same as third placed Swaziland who lost 3-2 to second placed Malawi and Uganda lead the group on three points with superior goal aggregate.

Malawi coach Gerald Phiri said he had identified the team's weak areas which he needed to work on before facing the hosts.

He said the match against Zambia would not be easy but was hopeful the junior flames would replicate the performance exhibited against Swaziland.

"We needed this result because the next game against hosts Zambia will be a very difficult game. I hope we can replicate this performance again on Friday (today) against Zambia," Phiri said after beating Swaziland.

Numba's big worry will be his defense which was caught napping on several occasions and he will need to speak to them a lot more on concentration.

Ngosa Sunzu's lack of game time was evident and his partner Kingsley Hakwiya did little to help matters as the communication between the two together with goalkeeper Daniel Sikanyika was poor.

Skipper Prince Mumba and Benson Kolala showed glimpses of brilliance and if they can up their game today, they will be the driving force for the hosts.

Both Lameck Banda and Africa Cup winning winger Edward Chilufya need to come to the party today and impose themselves on the match with the former needing to learn how to release the ball unlike his act in the loss to Uganda.

Zambia should be wary of the Malawi skipper Levison Maganizo who dictated play in midfield while the trickery of diminutive Patrick Phiri and Peter Banda will be something Zambia should look out for.

In the other group match which kicks off earlier (at 14:30 hour) at the same venue, Uganda will look to confirm their semi-final spot when the face Swaziland.