Zimbabwe: Herentals Exude Confidence

Newly — promoted side Herentals believe they have the capacity to withstand the heat in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League despite so far resisting the temptation to go on a buying spree for new players.

Herentals insist they have faith in the side that won them promotion from the Northern region Division One League.

Club directors and brothers Innocent and Gerald Benza who have several primary, secondary and tertiary institutions throughout the country, have ambitions to transform their side into one of the top teams in the Premiership.

The Benza brothers would however, have to ensure that Herentals sustain their presence in the demanding league while they will now be competing against giants such as Dynamos CAPS United, Highlanders and FC Platinum.

This will entail Herentals having to spend more than $200 000 in their annual budget in the PSL where travelling across the country and different from being confined in just one region on the Northern side of Zimbabwe.

Herentals whose leader Innocent Benza also played for them when they were in Division One also run a women's team, and an academy.

Innocent has also not hidden his ambitions to play Premiership football.

But after taking four seasons to rise from Division Two into the Premiership, Herentals will now face their real test of character in the top-flight.

Herentals started as a social club before they bought the Bindura United franchise who were in the Mashonaland Central Province Division Two in 2014.

During their first year in Division One they were beaten by Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2015 before Black Rhinos took the 2016 honours while their hour arrived this year.

Herentals have also indicated that they are to retain the services of their coaching department headed by Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva and assisted by Paul Benza.

Mutiwekuziva, who is in line to be rewarded with the Northern Region coach of the Year award on December 13, said he has faith in the team that won them promotion.

"I think we have made it clear on that one that we do not need any additions or subtractions on the team which won us the championship.

"The guys understand each other better and the only thing we may do is to promote junior players from our academy which will be playing in Division One next season.

"There are some good players in the team and we will not be tempted to destroy the team which we began with in Division Two," said Mutiwekuziva.

The coach is counting on such players like Blessing Majarira whose form for the side saw him being included in the Warriors squad that went on to lift the COSAFA Castle Cup in South Africa in June.

Mutiwekuziva also has in his arsenal Blessing Maunganidze, Archford Majarira and Denzel Chimwemwe whom the coach rates highly.