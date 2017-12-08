South Africa: Measures Against Public Servants Doing Business With State

Cabinet has approved measures to discipline public servants in relation to them conducting business with organs of state.

"It gives effect to the Public Service Regulations 2016, which prohibits public servants from conducting business with the State," said Communications Minister Mamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Thursday.

Briefing media following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Minister said from 1 March, National Treasury, supported by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), will monitor all new registrations on the online Central Supplier Database against the Persal System.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, as well as Monitoring and Evaluation supports the push by the government's governance and administration cluster to fully implement the revised Code of Conduct for public service employees.

The 2016 Public Regulations provided for a transitional arrangement enabling public servants who were doing business with the state to either resign from the public service or relinquish their business interest by 31 January 2017.

Since the inception of the 5th Parliament, the Committee has always called for the regulation regarding the trend of public servants doing business with the state. It has always been the Committee's view that this practice undermines good governance prescripts and the ethical standard within which government must do its work.