7 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Son of Murdered Woman Killed in Revenge Attack, New Brighton

The communities of Motherwell Cluster have again been warned not to take the Law into their own hands. This follows after the body of 56 year old Nothemba Eunice Tsili was found outside her house at Tabata Street, New Brighton this morning at 04:45. She was stabbed multiple times to her upper body and neck. The community in the area immediately suspected her son, 18 year old Lindo Kuhle to be the murderer and set about searching for him. SAPS was unfortunately unable to find him before the crowd did.

At 09:40 a group of about 120 persons killed the son by burning him in the street, not far from where the body of his mother was found earlier.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has expressed that "Revenge attacks, or mob justice, cannot be tolerated. One cannot right a wrong with another wrong. Murder stays murder, and killing out of revenge will face the same consequences with the Law as murder."

Both murders will get full SAPS investigation.

