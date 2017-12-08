7 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: 32-Year-Old Male Arrested for Possession of Mandrax, Kinkelbos

With the focus on the festive season and showing high policing presence on all the major routes in and out of Nelson Mandela Metro, a 32 year old male was arrested yesterday while en route towards the Metro in possession of mandrax tablets.

This follows after members of Kinkelbos police spotted a white Isuzu bakkie at 11:00 yesterday on the N10 road close to Nanaga.

On stopping and searching this vehicle with three occupants, one 32-year-old male was found in possession with a plastic bag containing 65 mandrax tablets. He was arrested for the possession of mandrax and will be appearing before the Alexandria Magistrates Court today 7 December 2017.

