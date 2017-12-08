South Africa: The Tshwane Student Safety Colloquium

press release

During this month Pretoria Central SAPS held numerous activities to mark 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign which commenced on the 25 November 2017 to end on the 10 December 2017.

As together moving a non-violent city Pretoria Central SAPS in partnership with City of Tshwane today held Tshwane Student Safety Colloquium.

This is the first of this kind student safety colloquium with attention to female students across the institution of higher learning. The theme of the event is "Count me in: Together Moving a Non-Violent South Africa forward".

South African Police Service is committed to building a caring and peaceful society which protects women and children from all forms of violence.

Encourage silent victims to challenge abuse, speak out against woman and child abuse and report abuse to the police.

Seek help if you are emotionally, physically or sexually abusive to your partner and/or children. Contact Gender Base Violence command centre toll-free number at 0800 428 428, alternatively send pls call me to 120 7867# or SMS "help" to 31531.

We need to be on the guard for any RED FLAGS (signs) of abuse that our partners may have. We encourage the community to report illegal guns to the police at 08600 10111 or nearest police station, women and children who are subjected to abuse are more likely to die violently if there is a gun in the home.