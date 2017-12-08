Zimbabwe: Nine Months for Domestic Violence

A Masvingo magistrate has sentenced a 39-year-old man to nine months in prison after he severely assaulted his wife with a log for implanting a contraceptive.

Ignatius Mumera of Hwirima Village under Chief Charumbira in Masvingo appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe on Monday, facing domestic violence charges. For the State, prosecutor Polite Chikiwa said on September 25 this year, Mumera had a misunderstanding with his wife Fungai Mumera (33) after she had refused to be intimate with him the previous night.

Mumera then hit his wife with a log and she sustained severe injuries. He pleaded guilty of assaulting his wife after the misunderstanding. Mumera denied that their misunderstanding was over his conjugal rights, but over the jadelle contraceptive she had implanted.

He told the court that his wife was rude to him when they argued over the issue. Mumera's wife told the court that she decided to use the contraceptive because the couple, which has three children, is unemployed. Mr Mugabe convicted Mumera of domestic violence on his own plea.