Zimbabwe: Children's Home Gets U.S.$2 Million Residential Blocks

Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has applauded Shungudzevana Children's Home management in Harare for complying with the Government directive to shift from dormitory-style of living to the home-style. Minister Kagonye said this new set-up brought the essence of a family.

She was speaking during the handover ceremony of two residential blocks worth over $2 million that were constructed and furnished by Mimosa Mining Company, to Shungudzevana Orphanage in Harare. The residential blocks will cater for 40 orphans.

"We were officially opening the Shungudzevana Children's Home which complies with our new requirements where we are encouraging children's homes to move from dormitory style of looking after children to home style so that the children grow up in a family set-up," said Minister Kagonye.

She commended private and public sectors for supporting Government efforts to improve the livelihood of the under-privileged. Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said Mimosa went beyond constructing the residential blocks by paying fees for the orphans.

"The organisation constructed two double storey buildings and caretakers' residents, painted the buildings, tiled and electrified them and also installed the necessary water reticulation structures before fully furnishing the home. Realising that providing accommodation would not suffice, the company went further to pay school fees for the children at the institution and provide food stuffs on a needs assessment basis," he said.

"While Mimosa has done tremendous work in this project, a lot more still needs to be done. The children here have other equally important needs so I urge other companies across the corporate world to dig deep into their pockets and support this worthy cause."

Shungudzevana Children's Home national director Sister Mercy Mutyambizi expressed joy and gratitude for the kind gesture extended to them by Mimosa Mining Company.

"I am excited by the new village, which has enabled us to comply with the Department of Social Welfare regulations and the laws of the country. It has not been an easy journey to get here, but the help and encouragement from the (Roman Catholic Church) Archbishop of Harare and support from Mimosa Mining Company and others has seen us through," she said.

Mimosa Mining Company's partnership with Shungudzevana orphanage began in 2013 and reflects the company's fundamental objective of building mutually beneficial partnerships with stakeholders.