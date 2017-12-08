Zimbabwe: Forgery Lands Man in the Dock

A Harare man appeared in court this week for allegedly using a fake confirmation of employment letter to open a savings account with a local bank. Kingston Makiwa (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko facing fraud charges.

He was remanded to December 14 on free bail. Allegations are that in 2016, Makiwa was employed by MaxSports as a sales representative and had access to his employer's HP laptop for business purposes only.

Makiwa allegedly used the laptop to draft a confirmation letter under his employer's name and letterhead without approval. On November 9 this year, Makiwa's employer, who decided to donate the machine, engaged a private technician to service the laptop and transfer all the information to his external USB drive.

While the information was being transferred from the Central Processing Unit to the USB, Makiwa's employer came across a confirmation of employment letter with Makiwa's name, purportedly written and signed by the employer, addressed to the African Century Limited.

The court heard that on November 17 this year, Makiwa's employer went to African Century Limited and met with the operations manager, who confirmed that Makiwa had indeed tendered that letter to African Century Limited, as part of the mandatory requirements for opening a savings account. A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Makiwa's arrest.