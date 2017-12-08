South Africa: Mount Road Cluster - 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children

press release

Crimes against women and children have many different forms. Today, Mount Road Cluster joined thousands across the country in this awareness campaign of 16 Days of Activism of no crimes against women and children. This initiative seeks to highlight the scourge of violence against women and children and to mobilise us to move from word to action and to make our streets, homes and communities safer for all, especially for women and children. The event was held at the Boardwalk and was attended by more than 200 people from both SAPS, other government departments and the communities.

Based on the ongoing gang activities in the Northern areas, the SAPS decided to focus the awareness campaigns targeting the problems, trauma and abuse faced by innocent women and children in these areas. Guest speakers included authors from Cape Town's notorious Lavender Hill. These women have penned a book "Surviving Lavender Hill" about their survival, perseverance and courage while living in the gang territory.

Brigadier Bentley on behalf of the Cluster Commander, Major General Siganga had indicated in her welcoming address that 'It is our desire that when everyone leaves today, you would have taken the seeds of inspiration from Lavender Hill and go out and plant them within your communities and let's make a difference and break the silence of abuse of women and children."