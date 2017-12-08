South Africa: Fight Against Stock Theft Boosted By Recovery of 98 Sheep, Eight (8) Cows and the Arrest of Six (6) Suspects

press release

Intelligence driven operations and diligent detective work by members of various Stock Theft Units within the province were boosted with the arrest of six (6) suspects and recovery of suspected stolen stock comprising of eight cows, ninety eight (98) and carcasses of two (2)sheep and one (1) pig.

Sixty six (66) sheep were stolen at Mayibe village and discovered 40 km away at Tabase A/A and positively identified as belonging to a local subsistence farmer with the help of the local traditional authority on 01 December 2017. The sheep were reported stolen on Friday night and recovered in an uncultivated fenced ploughing field by detectives who were investigating the case. it is alleged, the owner of the sheep attended a funeral and left a relative in charge who briefly left the homestead and came back only to discover that the sheep were missing.

East London Stock Theft Unit recovered eight cows and arrested two male suspects aged 23-28 for stock theft after they were found with sheep carcasses they could not prove positive ownership of. Six of the cows were found in a forest tied with ropes to nearby trees while two, were recovered tied with ropes in a bushy areas in two different locations in Chalumna and Maclean. Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, 8 December 2017 at East London Magistrates court.

Another twenty two sheep were recovered in an abandoned house at Dalasile and Nkondlo village in Qumbu and compounded by Qumbu Saps. Police are still looking for the owner or anyone who have recently lost such a number of sheep to visit Qumbu police in order to identify and provide positive proof of ownership.

KwaDwesi Stock Theft Unit recovered 10 sheep on 2 December 2017 that could have strayed or got lost as there were no slaughter scenes identified in close proximity. The sheep have been impounded while police await anyone who can come and positively identify them as their own.

Kirkwood police were busy following detective leads when they found two slaughtered sheep and arrested two suspects aged between 32 and 33 years for stock theft on Monday, 4 December 2017. While combing the crime scene for more clues police stumbled across another fresh scene of animal slaughter with a carcass of a pig. A few meters from the scene police lifted a hat that was identified as belonging to one of the arrested suspects. Additional charges of stock theft were added to one of the suspects. Police have combined all the cases within three meter radius of the home of the suspects to determine whether they are not directly linked to the suspects and if it has been proved to be so, additional charges will be effected.

Swartkops SAPS arrested two suspects aged between 29-47 and charged them for stock theft. This arrest follows an arrest that was effected on the 26 November 2017 where other three accused were arrested and charged for armed robbery and stock theft following a robbery and theft of 40 sheep in a stock farm. The five suspects have briefly appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court today facing their charges.

Police are appealing to all stock owners to exercise caution and high alert during this time as stock thieves are on the lookout for unattended stock to steal and sell for a quick buck. Police are also warning the members of the public to refrain from buying meat and stock from people who do not own stock or have positive proof that they are the rightful owners of the goods for sale. Police will be having no option but to arrest the seller and the buyer of stolen stock.

EC Provincial Commissioner-Lt Gen Ntshinga congratulated the members for the successes and vouched that his component and all the units will do their utmost work, working hand in hand with community members and stock owners to fight the scourge of stock theft that tends to be a regular occurrence during the festive season and beyond.

"Our deployment must focus on key festive season pillars that instruct members to investigate all the cases related to wildlife, endangered species, marine species and combatting stock theft. This breakthrough and successes proves that Stock Theft Units are on the right track," she added.