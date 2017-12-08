South Africa: Operation Festive Season Nets 2 676 People

press release

Nelspruit — Operation Festive Season which was launched with the aim of ensuring a safer festive season in the province and is being executed in conjunction with other forces, has yielded results so far. The operation saw a substantial number of people being brought to book for different violations which among others, are related to murder, robbery, rape, firearms and narcotic drugs.

Since the beginning of the Festive Season Operations on 13 October 2017 to date, a total of 2 676 people were arrested. The arrests include inter-alia 27 for murder, 20 for rape, 277 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 961 for drug related crimes, 223 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 220 for being in the country illegally, 105 for public violence, 62 for possession of suspected stolen property and other.

The joint forces further confiscated a number of items amongst them, 32 firearms (including nine rifles), 537 ammunition for different calibres, a total of 32 vehicles, some stolen while some were used in the commission of crime, narcotic drugs, livestock and liquor.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga is pleased by the manner in which the joint forces are working in ensuring a safer festive season for all in the province. He also commended the members for removing firearms which had landed on wrong hands of people some of which have no regard for human life.

"We will not be shy to take action against any wrongdoers to ensure that our people enjoy a safe and secure festive season," said General Zuma.