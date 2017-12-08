7 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Operations in Full Swing in Humansdorp

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Members from Humansdorp SAPS started the day in honour of the 16 Days of Activism distributed domestic violence pamphlets, and with the assistance of Victim Support Centre volunteers visited homes of 60 victims of domestic violence to hand over Christmas packs. The day ended with a roadblock on route R330, where 28 motorists were fined for various traffic offences ranging from driving without a valid driving licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles. Total value of the fines issued was R18 100.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: "Today's operation fused two key areas of Visible Policing that is Social Crime Prevention, and Crime Prevention. During the launch of the Festive Season Operation, communities were promised high police visibility, and we are doing precisely that by placing more members in the streets. People must be accustomed to similar operations during this time of the year, as police are striving towards creating a safer Festive Season".

South Africa

Deputy President Ramaphosa 'Would Believe' Zuma's Rape Accuser

During a radio interview with 702's Karima Brown, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said he "would believe" Fezekile… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.