South Africa: Police Operations in Full Swing in Humansdorp

press release

Members from Humansdorp SAPS started the day in honour of the 16 Days of Activism distributed domestic violence pamphlets, and with the assistance of Victim Support Centre volunteers visited homes of 60 victims of domestic violence to hand over Christmas packs. The day ended with a roadblock on route R330, where 28 motorists were fined for various traffic offences ranging from driving without a valid driving licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles. Total value of the fines issued was R18 100.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: "Today's operation fused two key areas of Visible Policing that is Social Crime Prevention, and Crime Prevention. During the launch of the Festive Season Operation, communities were promised high police visibility, and we are doing precisely that by placing more members in the streets. People must be accustomed to similar operations during this time of the year, as police are striving towards creating a safer Festive Season".