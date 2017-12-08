South Africa: Blitzboks Out to Enjoy CT Sevens Party

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux acknowledged this week that Sevens rugby, particularly in Cape Town, is not only about the rugby.

The party atmosphere that accompanies the Cape Town Sevens is undeniably a massive part of what makes the tournament such a success.

While there is a clear appreciation for the game and a passionate support for the Blitzboks , the fans who pack Cape Town Stadium are likely to be in a festive mood regardless of what happens on the field of play.

For that reason, Blitzboks ace Seabelo Senatla has encouraged his team-mates to not put too much pressure on themselves this weekend.

That, Senatla says, was part of South Africa's undoing in Cape Town last year when they were stunned by England in the tournament final.

"Last year we didn't enjoy ourselves the way we should have," Senatla, who will play in his 35th tournament this weekend, said.

"We let everything from the side get to us, but this year we said to ourselves that we should enjoy the event and the things that come with it.

"It's not just the rugby ... it's a wonderful place to be where people love what you do. So while they're enjoying it, why put pressure on yourself? Why not enjoy it with them?"

The Blitzboks are pooled alongside France, Russia and Kenya for Saturday's action which gets under way at 10:15.

