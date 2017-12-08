South Africa: Firearm With Ammunition Recovered

press release

West Rand Cluster: Increased visibility in line with the Festive season operations yielded results in Fochville today. On Thursday 07 December 2017, SAPS members conducted a roadblock at the intersection of N12 and R500 in Fochville.

During a routine search they found a 22 year old male, who was in possession of a firearm, magazine and one bullet. The suspect was arrested since he was unable to proof that he a licensed owner.

Other successes include the arrest of a 24 year old male who was found in possession of six plastic containers with dagga.

The Fochville Station Commander Lt Col Phumelele Matamela applauded the members. "Fochville will be safe this festive season and we will make Fochville a no-go area for criminals," she said.