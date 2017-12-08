South Africa: KZN Cricket Mourns Passing of Oval Groundsman

The entire KwaZulu-Natal cricket community was rocked by the sudden passing of long-serving groundsman of the Pietermaritzburg Oval Ram Maharaj on Friday.

Maharaj suffered a heart attack at his home on Friday morning.

48-year-old Maharaj served KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket and the Pietermaritzburg Oval for eight years. He began as the assistant groundsman to Jannie Vermaak before taking over the role at the iconic ground in 2014.

"KZN Inland cricket is devastated with his sudden death and his passing is still very much a shock to his team as well," Amateur Manager of KZN Inland Cricket Jason Sathiaseelan said.

Chief Executive Officer of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom passed on his condolences on behalf of the union.

"Although I unfortunately did not have the opportunity to spend much time with Ram, his presence at the Pietermaritzburg Oval will be sincerely missed," said Strydom.

"He was always friendly, and judging by the reaction of the staff to the news, he was a much loved colleague.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May he rest in peace."

He is survived by his wife Rachel and three kids, the youngest being Abigail.

