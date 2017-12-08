South Africa: Deadline Extended for Public Comments On Bill

Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, has extended the deadline for public comments on the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill.

The Minister's decision was informed by the requests for extension received from numerous role players in the sector.

"The Electronic Communications Amendment Bill is one of the pieces of legislation which gives effect to the transformative National Integrated Information and communications technology (ICT) Policy, which seeks to contribute in growing the economy, attracting investment and innovation in the sector," the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services said on Friday.

The deadline has been extended to 31 January 2018.