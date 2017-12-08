8 December 2017

United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)

Congo-Kinshasa: North Kivu - Attack On Monusco Troops At Semuliki, At Least 14 Peacekeepers and 5 FARCD Soldiers Killed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Kinshasa — In the evening of 7 December 2017, suspected ADF elements conducted an attack against a MONUSCO Company Operating Base at Force at Semuliki in Beni territory, North Kivu.

This resulted in protracted fighting between suspected ADF elements and MONUSCO and FARDC Forces.

Initial reports indicate that fourteen MONUSCO peacekeepers and five FARDC soldiers were killed. An additional 53 MONUSCO peacekeepers were wounded in this incident.

"I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of peacekeepers and FARDC soldiers who lost their lives, or were injured in the service of peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last hours.

"I condemn in the strongest terms this deadly attack on United Nations peacekeepers and the FARDC. Attacks against those who are working in the service of peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are cowardly and constitute serious violations.

"MONUSCO will take all actions to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable and brought to justice", declared Maman Sidikou, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC and Head of MONUSCO.

MONUSCO and the FARDC are coordinating a joint response. MONUSCO is also conducting medical evacuations and assessing the security situation in the area.

Congo-Kinshasa

Police Seize Alleged Smuggled Fuel Exiting to DRC

At least 2.225 liters of fuel were seized in the last seven days by the Tax Police stationed at several border points in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.