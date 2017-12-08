press release

Kinshasa — In the evening of 7 December 2017, suspected ADF elements conducted an attack against a MONUSCO Company Operating Base at Force at Semuliki in Beni territory, North Kivu.

This resulted in protracted fighting between suspected ADF elements and MONUSCO and FARDC Forces.

Initial reports indicate that fourteen MONUSCO peacekeepers and five FARDC soldiers were killed. An additional 53 MONUSCO peacekeepers were wounded in this incident.

"I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of peacekeepers and FARDC soldiers who lost their lives, or were injured in the service of peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last hours.

"I condemn in the strongest terms this deadly attack on United Nations peacekeepers and the FARDC. Attacks against those who are working in the service of peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are cowardly and constitute serious violations.

"MONUSCO will take all actions to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable and brought to justice", declared Maman Sidikou, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC and Head of MONUSCO.

MONUSCO and the FARDC are coordinating a joint response. MONUSCO is also conducting medical evacuations and assessing the security situation in the area.