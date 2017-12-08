8 December 2017

UN News Service

Congo-Kinshasa: UN Chief Condemns Attack That Leaves At Least 14 Peacekeepers Dead in Volatile Eastern DR Congo

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 14 United Nations 'blue helmets' in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been killed and many more injured, in what the Secretary-General António Guterres described as the "worst attack" on UN peacekeepers in recent history.

Late Thursday, a MONUSCO (the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC) Company Operating Base at Semuliki in Beni territory, North Kivu, was attacked by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) elements, resulting in a protracted fighting between the suspected armed group elements and MONUSCO and Armed Forces of the DRC, known by the French acronym, FARDC.

"These deliberate attacks against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable and constitute a war crime" said Secretary-General António Guterres, adding: "I condemn this attack unequivocally."

Further, calling on the DRC authorities to investigate the incident and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice, the UN chief stressed: "There must be no impunity for such assaults, here or anywhere else."

In his remarks, he also said that the attack is another indication of the challenges faced by UN peacekeepers around the world and acknowledged the sacrifices made by troop contributing countries in the service of global peace.

"These brave women and men are putting their lives on the line every day across the world to serve peace and to protect civilians," he noted, offering condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and a speedy recovery to those injured.

He also informed that military reinforcements, including the Force Commander from MONUSCO, have arrived on the scene and medical evacuation of casualties is ongoing.

The volatile North Kivu region, located in eastern DRC, has witnessed a number of attacks on UN peacekeeping forces. In October, two UN 'blue helmets' were killed and another 18 were injured their base was attacked by the ADF armed group.

Congo-Kinshasa

UN Peacekeepers, National Army Soldiers Killed in Rebel Attack

In the evening of 7 December 2017, suspected ADF elements conducted an attack against a MONUSCO Company Operating Base… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.