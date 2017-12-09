Zimbabwe: Tourism Players Foresee Bright Future

Players in the tourism sector are upbeat about the future of the country's tourism sector following recent political developments in the country and the appointment of Cde Prisca Mupfumira as Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister.

Key stakeholders in the tourism sector told the Southern and East Africa Daily Tourism Update for December 1 that the sector was already showing signs of growth. Africa Albida Tourism CEO Ross Kennedy said there was immense potential for growth in local tourism with enquiries and new bookings already picking up.

"We have received emails, calls and social media messages from across the globe from people wishing us well and advising us that hits on their websites and enquiries on their Zimbabwe pages had quadrupled in more than a week," she said.

"Tourism is already the third pillar of the economy and, with a history of even greater successes in years gone by, the new dispensation in Zimbabwe has created an energy, excitement, positive ambition and momentum that is hard to stop."

Ms Kennedy said they were pleased to see the appointment of a new Cabinet and looked forward to working with the new Minister.

"She has a wonderful opportunity in a positive and success-driven industry to create an enabling, operating and investment environment for tourism," she said.

Seolo Africa managing director Jann Kingsley said given the opening of Chundu Island last month, and preferred partner, Masuwe Lodge in April, they were very optimistic that the recent political events in Zimbabwe meant positive change and a new dawn for the country and its people.

"It is the tourism industry that will feel the effects of this change the soonest," she said

Arno Delport, the sales and marketing manager at Acacia Africa said: "Anyone considering a safari in 2018 will now have the peace of mind to book well ahead of peak season, and the recent satisfactory outcomes are likely to put Southern and East Africa as a whole in a more positive light, therefore, encouraging more first-time safari-goers and families to spend their holiday in these regions."

Timeless Africa proprietor Julian Asher said he expected to see more interest in Zimbabwe, once prime booking season kicked off in early 2018.

Cresta Hotels CEO Glenn Stutchbury said: "One of the benefits of the recent massive level of international publicity for Zimbabwe is that more people recognise and know the country than before and if we can harness this understanding to promote travel here, then we will have done ourselves a major service, over and above the obvious positive outflows from the situation."