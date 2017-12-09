Zimbabwe: Mpofu Urges Police to Reduce Roadblocks

Government has challenged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to reduce roadblocks and employ smart strategies that will not inconvenience motorists when carrying out their constitutional mandate.

According to the Government, there should be a daily return of revenue collected on the roads and a breakdown of offences committed by motorists. Addressing heads of department and parastatals that fall under his ministry on Thursday, Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said all departments had a key role to play in the promotion of democratic processes in the country.

"Let me give a few examples: The ZRP to drastically reduce all unnecessary roadblocks and employ smart strategies like electronic traffic management systems. Specifically, all fines should be done electronically using One Wallet, EcoCash, et cetera,"he said.

"Let us have daily return of revenue collected and also a breakdown of offences committed. Traffic enforcement should talk to the reduction of road accidents and crime. ZRP should synergise their efforts with VID and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

"Unroadworthy vehicles should be removed from the road. Your immediate target should be a reduction in road accidents and fatalities this festive season. You should with immediate effect establish call centres with toll free hotlines which must be published regularly in both public and private media, including police vehicles."

The meeting, which was held at Police Golf Club, sought to share the ministerial vision and chart the course of action towards delivery of their collective mandate. Dr Mpofu said when President Mnangagwa gave his maiden speech on November 24, he emphasised on a number of issues designed to set Zimbabwe on a new developmental trajectory.

"The President Cde ED Mnangagwa has been quite clear on what he wants and has already shown commitment to fulfilling his promises. For instance, in his inaugural statement, he undertook to create a lean Cabinet -- we have since witnessed that promise come to fruition. Similarly, he undertook to deal decisively with matters of corruption.

"In his inaugural speech, His Excellency directed that, "we must shed off misbehaviours and acts of indiscipline of the past. Acts of corruption must stop. Where these occur, swift justice must be served. Again, tangible evidence of these efforts has been firmly laid bare for all to see. Those with eyes to see, let them see and those with eyes to hear, let them hear," he said.

Dr Mpofu said their duty as a ministry was to ensure that they fully rallied behind the President's efforts and deliver premium service to the nation. He said they could not afford to dampen the euphoria that accompanied the ascendancy of President Mnangagwa.

"There is great expectation and rightly so, that this leadership and administration will deliver and lessen the economic malaise bedevilling the nation," said Dr Mpofu.

"A new bond has been created between the citizenry and the new administration. Operation Restore Legacy is about the people. The whole thrust of the protracted liberation struggle was about improving the lives of the people. This is our cause from which we dare not depart or stay."

Dr Mpofu said more work was expected from all departments and there was need for more action than words. The meeting was attended by Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri, principal director in the Department of Immigration Mr Clemence Masango, Deputy Registrar-General Mr Ben Mpala, senior heads of department and parastatals and senior police officers.