9 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hexco Results Out

By Abigail Mawonde

Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) results for October and November have been released.

The overall pass rate this year is 76 percent.

In a statement yesterday, the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development ministry advised all HEXCO centres to collect results from their regions as from Monday.

The ministry thanked everyone involved in the examinations process.

" . . . wish to thank the lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process," the statement said.

"Their contribution has resulted in the achievement of the 76 percent pass rate."

Last year's pass rate was 69 percent.

