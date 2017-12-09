9 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chombo Further Remanded

Photo: The Herald
Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo.
By Margaret Matibiri

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing corruption charges, yesterday appeared in court for his routine remand and was remanded to January 8 next year.

He was granted $5 000 bail at the High Court on Thursday by Justice Edith Mushore.

The bail conditions require him to report three times a day to Marlborough Police Station, to surrender his passport and title deeds to his Mount Pleasant house.

He is also prohibited from visiting the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Ministry offices and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and not to interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Former Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga, who was also released by the High Court on $500 bail, was yesterday further remanded to December 21.

Chombo and Chipanga were arrested during "Operation Restore Legacy" last month, which the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said was targeting "criminals" around former President Robert Mugabe.

Among the serious charges Chombo is facing are violating Section 4(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 9:16) by allegedly conniving with Psychology Chiwanga, Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Iben Francisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Elias Choto and Lazarus Chimba to forge documents used to transfer a Glen Lorne, Harare, property from the Harare City Council to Alois Chimeri.

