President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Isaac Moyo to the position of Director- General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) with immediate effect.

He takes over from Retired Major-General Happyton Bonyongwe who recently became Zimbabwe's shortest-serving Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Cde Aaron Nhepera had been Acting Director-General since Maj-Gen Bonyongwe's departure.

The appointment of Ambassador Moyo was confirmed by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement last night.

"In terms of Section 226, subsection (1) of the Constitution, His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Isaac Moyo to the position of Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) with immediate effect.

Ambassador Moyo was serving as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and United Kingdom of Lesotho," read the Statement.

Ambassador Moyo has a glittering curriculum vitae in the intelligence services, having served as the Executive Secretary of the African Union Committee of Intelligence and Security Service in Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before he was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa replacing Cde Phelekezela Mphoko who, until recently, was the country's vice president. Cde Mphoko has since been expelled from zanu-pf.