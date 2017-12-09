Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Bullion Van in Delta, Cart Away Undisclosed Sum

Asaba — Gunmen, yesterday, attacked a bullion van at the Koka Junction axis of the Benin-Onitsha expressway, Asaba, Delta State, carting away an undisclosed amount of money

It was learned that the bullion van said to be belonging to a commercial banks was negotiating Ibusa road by Koka Junction on its way from Onitsha, Anambra State when it was intercepted by the hoodlums.

Sources said there was heavy shooting between the police escorts and the armed robbers as passers-by, residents and traders around the scene of the incident scampered for safety.

No life was lost during the incident, but a source who preferred anonymity said the hoodlums succeeded in making away with the cash after they ripped the bullion van open with bullets.

The source said: "It was like a scene in one of those foreign movies where the actors engage in gun battle. The hoodlums came in with about three cars and intercepted the bullion van at the junction.

"They started shooting and innocent people took to their heels to avoid being victims of stray bullets. Even vehicles on the expressway were making detour as a result of the attack.

"The officers attached to the van responded but I think the hoodlums had superior fire arms because the officers soon disappeared, giving the bandits an unfettered access to the cash stocked in the bullion van."

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka it was unfortunate that some banks were still using bullion vans without bullet proof despite repeated warnings by the police.

While affirming that no life was lost and no injury was sustained during the shootout, he noted that internal connivance cannot be ruled out going by what played out.

Aniamaka said: "Who informed the hoodlums that they carrying cash through that route? It is quite unfortunate that banks are still using configured bullion vans without bullet proof, subjecting their personnel and escort officers to unnecessary risk.

"As we speak now, investigation is on, but I cannot tell you how much cash the bullion van was carrying before the attack. What I can assure is that the command will put necessary measures in place to bring whoever is involved directly or indirectly to justice."